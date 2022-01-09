Wanted Inter-State Drug Trafficker Held From West Bengal

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force of the Odisha Crime Branch has apprehended a drug trafficker from Nadia district of West Bengal on Saturday night.

The arrestee has been identified as Sk Lalu, was wanted by the STF in a drug trafficking case of 2021.

According to reports, one S K Safikul alias Khokan was arrested on October 20, 2021 in connection with a case pertaining to the seizure of 1.43 kg brown sugar.

During interrogation, Khokan confessed that he had purchased the brown sugar from S K Lalu, a noted inter-state drugs trafficker.

Later, Lalu was arrested on January 7-8 night and was produced before the Court of CJM, Tehatta (West Bengal). The Court has allowed the Odisha Crime Branch STF to take the accused on a 5-day transit remand.