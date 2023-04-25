Wanted Criminal Guddu Muslim Hid Himself In Bargarh For 12 Days: Reports

Bhubaneswar: Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s henchman Guddu Muslim who is also an co-accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, had taken shelter in Odisha for the last time before fleeing to Chhattisgahr, India Today reported.

According to police, Guddu was in Bargarh where he stayed around 12 days.

Guddu Muslim was present in Odisha from April 2 to 13. After staying 12 days in Bargarh, he fled to Chhattisgarh, leaving behind a bag containing his clothes, police said.

Guddu Mulim who is wanted in Uttar Pradesh is bomb specialist.

UP police had recently questioned Raja Khan in Odisha, who is an associate of Guddu.

During interrogation, he revealed that the latter has grown a beard to avoid detection and being captured by the police.

There is strong evidence that Guddu Muslim travelled to places like Meerut, Ajmer, Jhansi, Nashik, Pune and now Bargarh in Odisha, police said.

Earlier, police found that Guddu Muslim’s last location was in Karnataka.

Guddu Muslim is one of the 10 people named in the murder of Umesh Pal, in which Atiq Ahmed was an accused. Of the 10, six — Atiq Ahmed and five others linked to him — have been killed and Guddu Muslim has managed to evade authorities so far.

Guddu Muslim prefers hurling bombs, instead of using guns, to kill people. He had been working with Atiq Ahmed since the gangster-politician bailed him out of jail.