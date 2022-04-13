Want To Relief From This Sizzling Summer? Plan A Nice Trip To Damanjodi

Bhubaneswar: If you are looking for a break in this hot and sizzling summer, then once close your eyes and think about Switzerland.

Tall trees, meandering hills and hillocks, the essence of an indigenous people are the most scenes.

If you are in Odisha and want to feel the nature of Switzerland, then visit Damanjodi, a town located in the Koraput district of the state.

The town was founded as a residential area for employees of the National Aluminium Company, a company that was established to harness the bauxite-rich deposits of the Panchpatmali Range.

Damanjodi, an exquisite travel destination offers magnificent & splendour places to experience the surreal beauty of nature.

Experience beautiful climate, nature’s beauty, outstanding landscapes, and striking views in Damanjodi and that will hold you spellbound.

Those who wish to be devoured by nature’s beauty must travel and explore the best tourist attractions around Damanjodi.

This beautiful place has a lot to offer to those looking for top & best tourist places to visit in Damanjodi for sightseeing or city touring with family and friends.

