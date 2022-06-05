Want To Improve Your Blood Circulation; Try These Foods

New Delhi: Good circulation is vital to a person’s health. There are many things that can help a person to improve their circulation.

It is through blood circulation that various nutrients, minerals and oxygen get transferred to different organs of the body.

Besides, practicing yoga, and exercise, one has to also go through some good food as eating certain foods can also improve blood flow.

Pomegranates

Pomegranates are juicy, sweet fruits that are particularly high in polyphenol antioxidants and nitrates, which are potent vasodilators. Consuming pomegranate — as juice, raw fruit or supplement — may improve blood flow and oxygenation of muscle tissue, which could especially aid active individuals.

Onions

Onions are an excellent source of flavonoid antioxidants, which benefit heart health. This vegetable improves circulation by helping your arteries and veins widen when blood flow increases.

Garlic

Garlic is well known for its beneficial impact on circulation and heart health. Studies suggest that garlic — specifically, its sulfur compounds, which include allicin — can increase tissue blood flow and lower blood pressure by relaxing your blood vessels.

In fact, diets high in garlic are associated with better flow-mediated vasodilation (FMD), an indicator of blood flow efficiency.

Turmeric

Increased blood flow is one of turmeric’s many health benefits. In fact, both Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine have utilized turmeric since ancient times to open blood vessels and improve blood circulation

Research suggests that a compound found in turmeric called curcumin helps increase nitric oxide production, reduce oxidative stress and decrease inflammation.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach and collard greens are high in nitrates, which your body converts into nitric oxide, a potent vasodilator. Eating nitrate-rich foods may help improve circulation by dilating blood vessels, allowing your blood to flow more easily.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons and grapefruit are packed with antioxidants, including flavonoids. Consuming flavonoid-rich citrus fruits may decrease inflammation in your body, which can reduce blood pressure and stiffness in your arteries while improving blood flow and nitric oxide production.