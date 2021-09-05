Want To Grow Faster And Stronger Nails; Here’re Some Tips

New Delhi: It’s a dream of all girls to achieve healthy, fast nail growth. A few tips and tricks can help to grow some beautiful and strong nails.

Here are a few tips:

Lemon juice

Vitamin C is considered to be really helpful in the growth of nails.

All you need is a lemon wedge and you just need to rub it on your finger nails and toe nails, at least once a day. Rub it for five minutes and then rinse it with warm water. It will help your nails to grow and keep them clean and bacteria free.

Coconut oil

Massaging your nails with warm coconut oil can promote nail growth. Massage your finger nails with coconut oil every night before sleep and you will eventually see the difference.

Orange juice

Oranges helps in collagen production. Collagen is an important agent that helps in nail growth and adds to the vitality of nails. Take some orange juice in a bowl and soak your nails for around 10 minutes. Rinse it with warm water and moisturise effectively.

Consume biotin

Biotin is the powerhouse vitamin for nail and hair growth. You can choose to include biotin-rich food into your diet such as bananas or avocados along with which you can also take biotin supplements. Before you begin taking biotin supplements, do consult a doctor.

Eat lots of greens

Leafy vegetables, especially spinach, are packed with high levels of folic acid or vitamin B9 which supplement the growth of nails and make them strong.

Honey

Honey helps fight bacterial and fungal growth and can help keep your nails and cuticles nourished and supple. Create a honey and lemon nail mask by mixing 2 teaspoons of honey with a few drops of lemon juice. Massage this into your nails and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off thoroughly.