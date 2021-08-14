Want Healthy Teeth And Gums! Follow These Steps 

New Delhi: Good oral hygiene is necessary to keep teeth and gums healthy. It involves habits such as brushing twice a day and having regular dental check-ups. People can prevent these problems with proper dental care, both at home and in the dentist’s office. The following are some best practices that can keep teeth and gums healthy.

Regular Brushing

Regular brushing of the teeth is the primary way to maintain good oral hygiene. Here, you must regularly brush your teeth twice a day, once after waking up in the morning and the second before going to sleep at the night. The toothbrush you use should have soft bristles that can avoid gum damage and teeth scrubbing. While you are brushing your teeth, you should also scrub your tongue along with the teeth scrubbing. This will help to remove the bacteria which settle on your tongue. One must also take care that while you are brushing, you should hold the brush at a 45-degree angle for the brush and make sure that do the circular motion of the brushing activity. After you finish brushing, end it by rinsing your mouth thoroughly with clean water. This is the simplest technique for maintaining good oral hygiene which should be followed regularly.

Floss properly

Although brushing is very important for maintaining good dental health, it does not remove all the food particles from your teeth. Here, flossing plays an important role in removing all the small food particles from the teeth. Normal brushing cannot reach all the parts inside your mouth, so flossing with thorough gargling by clean water becomes very important. It removes all the tiny food particles from the mouth

Minimize the smoking, tobacco, soda, and sugar intake

Smoking is not good for oral health, it deteriorates the teeth at a much faster rate. Tobacco intake increases the plaque level in the teeth and weakens the teeth to a great level. Drinking cold drinks that are packed with soda may be fun. However, it causes more damage to your teeth. Citric acid and Phosphoric acid present in the soda get settled on the teeth and cause cavities over a certain period. On summer days, you can switch to cool fruit juices to feel cool. Another ingredient that causes damage to your teeth is the sugar content in your food items. Crushed berries and sliced citrus cause other problems in the teeth. Before eating any of the food items, ensure the sugar level in the food thoroughly as a precautionary measure.

Regular Dental Check-Ups

For better oral health, become a close acquaintance with an expert dental specialist. Paying normal visits to this expert guarantees that any dental affectations can be distinguished and corrected at the beginning time. As indicated by oral human services experts, you have to visit your dental specialist, in any event, two times every year. If there should be an occurrence of any wounds or peculiar arrangements in your mouth don’t stop for a second to consult your dental specialist. Moreover, you remain to benefit from increasingly oral medicinal services strategies. Ensure that you are in steady correspondence with your dental specialist so you can get satisfactory clinical consideration if there should be an occurrence of any inconveniences. This will be very beneficial to treat all the unnecessary things in your mouth as well as maintain good oral health for a longer duration.

Intake of food which is nice for oral health

There are some foods that can help to maintain the teeth strong and improve oral health. Some of these food items are:

Milk and milk products

Milk is always better for maintaining good dental health. It has a good quantity of calcium and phosphates. Also, milk products like cheese are good for teeth and help to rebuild the tooth enamel at a faster rate.

Vegetable and fiber-rich fruits

Fiber-rich foods are very good for maintaining the teeth and gum condition healthy. They are also good defensive agents against gum diseases and cavity-related problems. They accelerate the saliva creation process which has some amount of calcium and phosphate making it easier to improve the teeth. The fiber-rich food items help to restore the mineral which is lost due to bacterial acids.

Black and Green tea

Black and Green tea have nice polyphenols contained in them which can prevent the plaque bacteria inside the mouth. They control the multiplying of bacteria and remove the bacteria.

Fluoride rich food items

The products with the fluoridated water are helpful in removing the plaque from the teeth. Usually, items like dehydrated soups, powdered juices have a very nice fluoride content in them. Some of the food like seafood, poultry products, and powdered cereals are very good in fluoride content in it.