Want Glowing Face: Try These DIY Chia Seed Face Mask

New Delhi: Chia seeds, which is great for healthy gut and bowel health, can also be magical for the skin too. The presence of antioxidants and omega-3s, Chia seeds can be a remarkable support for skin health.

So whether you’re spreading it on your face, or sprinkling it over your salad, chia seeds can provide your skin with that extra glow.

So here are some DIY Chia Seed Facial Mask which can help you immensely:

2 teaspoons Sunwarrior Harvest Chia Seeds

6 teaspoons water

1-2 drops of lemon essential oil (or oil scent of your personal preference)

½ teaspoon coconut oil (if you have naturally oily skin, do not add the coconut oil)

Grind the chia seed in a high-speed blender (you can also use a spice or coffee grinder). In a medium bowl, combine ground chia seeds and water and mix until the powder thickens and begins to gel. Add your essential oil and mix well.

To apply to your face, wash your face first and then dry it thoroughly. Apply the gel until your full face is covered. Leave for ten minutes, taking this time to relax. Rince thoroughly with warm water.

Chia seeds, Coconut oil moisturises your skin and lemon helps in removing the dead skin cells.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons chia seeds

½ cup coconut oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

In a bowl, add all three ingredients and allow the chia seeds to soak for 15-20 minutes.

After 15 minutes, you will notice that it has achieved gel-like consistency. Apply it on your face and neck.

Let it sit for 15 minutes or until it completely dries off.

Wash it off with lukewarm water while gently massaging it in the circular motion.

Chia Seeds, Honey & Olive OilChia seeds are also known to reduce the appearance of acne, dark spots, and blemishes, whereas honey and olive oil, will moisturise your skin.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of honey

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

1 teaspoon of olive oil

Method

Soak chia seeds in water for 15-20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, strain the solution and add honey, olive oil to it. Mix well.

Gently massage the paste on your face and let it sit for around 15-20 seconds.

Rinse your face with lukewarm water, and follow it up by washing your face with cold water to close pores.