Want Best Companion For Pakhala? Prepare Odia Style Baigana Bharta
A true Odia can not survive with only Pakhala and its companions make more delicious teasing with less oil and spices. Basically, aloo and baingan Bhartas, are sumptuous and healthy.
Odias can make Bharta out of many possible veggies such as potato, tomato, brinjal, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, pointed gourd, and many more. Among them, Baigana Bharta tops the list after Aloo bharta.
Bharta means smashing of vegetables with chopped onions, chillies, salt, mustard oil, and sometimes garlic.
Here’s the recipe of Odia style Baigana bharta:
Ingredients
- Brinjal (eggplant) 2pieces
- Green chilli 2pieces
- Salt
- Onion 1piece (chopped)
- Mustard oil 1-2teaspoon
- Coriander leaves 1 tablespoon (chopped )
Procedure
- Wash and dry the brinjal.
- Make a slit in the middle of brinjal with a knife. Take care that you don’t divide the whole brinjal.
- Add a drop or 2 of oil inside the slit of brinjal.
- Roast on the gas flame directly, cook on all sides till brinjal is soft.
- Allow to cool down, now remove the charred( blackened)skin off.
- Mash the brinjal, add chopped onion, chopped green chili, chopped coriander leaves, mustard oil, and salt. Mix all together well.
- The bharta is ready to be served for a perfect lunch. The taste is irresistible.
