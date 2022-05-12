Want Best Companion For Pakhala? Prepare Odia Style Baigana Bharta

A true Odia can not survive with only Pakhala and its companions make more delicious teasing with less oil and spices. Basically, aloo and baingan Bhartas, are sumptuous and healthy.

Odias can make Bharta out of many possible veggies such as potato, tomato, brinjal, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, pointed gourd, and many more. Among them, Baigana Bharta tops the list after Aloo bharta.

Bharta means smashing of vegetables with chopped onions, chillies, salt, mustard oil, and sometimes garlic.

Here’s the recipe of Odia style Baigana bharta:

Ingredients

Brinjal (eggplant) 2pieces

Green chilli 2pieces

Salt

Onion 1piece (chopped)

Mustard oil 1-2teaspoon

Coriander leaves 1 tablespoon (chopped )

Procedure