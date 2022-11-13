Want A Flatter Belly; Here Are Some Easiest, Most Effective Exercises

New Delhi: Everyone want a good physique especially a flat belly. Luckily, there are lots of exercises you can do to burn fat, build muscle, and define your abs.

Here are some easy and effective exercises:

Toe reaches

This exercise is perfect for beginners who want to build up a strong core.

Lie on your back with your feet raised and your legs at a 90-degree angle.

Engage your lower abdominals as you lift your upper body off the mat.

Reach your hands toward your toes, pausing for 1–2 seconds at the top.

Slowly lower back down.

Do 1–3 sets of 12–18 repetitions.

Side planks

For added support, drop your bottom knee to the floor. To add intensity, raise your top leg as high as possible, or do hip dips by lowering your hips almost to the floor and then back up again.

Lie on your right side with your right forearm below your shoulder.

Extend your legs, left foot on top of right. Tighten your core.

Lift your hips to form a straight line with your body. Raise your left arm straight up.

Rotate your torso toward the floor and bring your left arm under your body.

Rotate your torso and straighten your left arm to return to the starting position.

Start with 1 set of 8–12 reps.

Repeat on the other side

Bicycle crunches

For this exercise, be sure to rotate your core and avoid pulling with your hips or straining your neck. Root your lower back into the floor and draw your shoulders away from your ears.

Lie on your back with bent knees and your heels flat on the floor.

Interlace your fingers at the base of your skull.

Come into the starting position by engaging your core, lifting your upper body from the floor, and raising your knees so they’re directly above your hips.

On an exhale, twist your torso as you bring your right elbow and left knee toward each other.

At the same time, straighten and extend your right leg.

Hold this position for 1–2 counts before inhaling to the starting position.

Then do the opposite side.

This is one repetition. Do 2–3 sets of 8–18 repetitions.