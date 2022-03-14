Wanna Style Your Bookshelf? Here’s How Twinkle Khanna Does It
Mumbai: Are you looking for ways to style your bookshelf? Here Twinkle Khanna has the perfect home decor solution for you. The author and columnist shared a video demonstrating how she arranges her own bookshelf, making it look enticing and welcoming.
Check out the video below:
- She first begins by leaving “space between stacks of books to display mementos”.
- Next, she provides candles and artefacts as bookends.
- The subsequent step is to attempt to prepare the books in teams through the use of color or dimension.
- You can attempt to “create interest by crafting horizontal and vertical stacks”, as demonstrated within the video.
- You can add lovely items on high of your stacked books.
- If you’ve gotten some area, you may place crops and flowers to “add softness and break symmetrical lines”.
- You may attempt to “introduce texture with baskets and ceramics”.
- “Keep making adjustments till it feels right,” she writes within the caption.
- Think when it comes to layering.
- Add some “wonderful art”.
You can customize your area as per your likings.