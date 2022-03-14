Wanna Style Your Bookshelf? Here’s How Twinkle Khanna Does It

Mumbai: Are you looking for ways to style your bookshelf? Here Twinkle Khanna has the perfect home decor solution for you. The author and columnist shared a video demonstrating how she arranges her own bookshelf, making it look enticing and welcoming.

Check out the video below:

She first begins by leaving “space between stacks of books to display mementos”. Next, she provides candles and artefacts as bookends. The subsequent step is to attempt to prepare the books in teams through the use of color or dimension. You can attempt to “create interest by crafting horizontal and vertical stacks”, as demonstrated within the video. You can add lovely items on high of your stacked books. If you’ve gotten some area, you may place crops and flowers to “add softness and break symmetrical lines”. You may attempt to “introduce texture with baskets and ceramics”. “Keep making adjustments till it feels right,” she writes within the caption. Think when it comes to layering. Add some “wonderful art”.

You can customize your area as per your likings.