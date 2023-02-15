Wanna Strengthen Your Digestion? Add These Magical Herbs To Diet

New Delhi: A healthy lifestyle plays a crucial role, including certain herbs in the diet may also help with various gut-related issues and boost its overall functioning.

According to a nutritionist, if your digestive health is compromised, “your body loses its ability to utilise nutrients and unlock energy”. The expert shared some foods that support and strengthen digestion.

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

</>