Wanna Reduce Cholesterol During Winters? Follow These Easy Tips

New Delhi: All of us love the winter season. It comes with festivals and a lot of fun and celebrations. Which leads to high cholesterol. Cholesterol is the greasy substance in the blood which is useful in limited quantities but it is harmful when it goes above normal levels in the blood. High levels of LDL Cholesterol is known to be harmful, especially to the heart where it damages the coronary arteries (vessels supplying the heart).

Increase Physical Activity

Working out for a minimum of 30 minutes daily is essential to lower cholesterol. Exercising helps to reduce LDL and increases HDL. Apart from improving your physical fitness, it is beneficial for the heart. Even ten minutes of walking done in two or three sessions during the day can show positive results.

Stop Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health as it changes the manner in which the body responds to cholesterol. Tobacco tar leads to quicker storage of cholesterol in the arteries. Quitting smoking has been shown to reverse the effects.

Moderate Alcohol Consumption

Drinking too much alcohol can put a lot of stress on your heart. Drink in moderation to avoid the build-up of cholesterol.

De-Stress

Stress and cholesterol are closely linked. Learn not to sweat the small stuff. Meditate, do yoga or read a book to chill out.