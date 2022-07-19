Wanna Make Your Menstrual Days Easier? Follow These Tips

New Delhi: Periods can cause pain, fatigue, bloating and irritability, but they don’t necessarily have to be that way. Here are tricks that could make your time of the month a little easier, more manageable and even enjoyable.

Reduce period pain

Feeling mild to heavy pain in the thighs, abdomen, and lower back during WOMAN is normal. This is known as primary dysmenorrhea or menstrual cramps. “Menstrual cramps can start a day or two before the start of your period and linger for several days. It is a muscle spasm in the uterus that is caused by the release of a hormone called prostaglandins. While some women only experience minor symptoms, others may struggle with severe headaches and dizziness. , nausea, and loose stools, ”she explains, adding that if you endure mild cramps and pain, you can do this:

Apply a heating pad to your lower back and abdomen.

Epsom salt bath while using essential oils of lavender and clary sage.

Use jojoba essential oil and clary sage to massage your belly.

To treat muscle cramps, do simple stretches and exercises.

Undergo massage therapy.

Reduce bloating

Period bloat is a common symptom that you experience before and during your period. This can make you feel like you are holding a weight or your stomach is tight. There are some tricks that you can implement to reduce bloating.

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.

Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables. Make sure you consume adequate amounts of protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Stay away from coffee. Instead, sip on herbal teas like chamomile, ginger, and peppermint.

Good for rest.

Do exercise or yoga.

Eat dark chocolate

Consumption of 40-120 grams of dark brown every day when during menstruation you can help reduce discomfort. Because the magnesium concentration is higher than dark chocolate, it can reduce the period of cramps. Magnesium helps muscle relaxation and can prevent the generation of substances that indicate cramps.

Get in some exercise:

Yes, this is probably the last thing you want to do. We get it. But, light exercise during your period can help increase your blood flow which can help alleviate period symptoms like bloating.

Keep it clean

You should replace the bandage if you feel dirty or detect an odour. Wash hands thoroughly with cold water and mild soap. Change napkins or tampons no later than eight hours. Every four hours, you should wash your cups if you use one, the doctor concludes.