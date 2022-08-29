Wanna Get Rid Of Smelly Armpits? Try These Home Remedies

New Delhi: Smelly underarms are one of the most awkward situation that almost everybody have been through at least once in their life. Your sweat is not the culprit behind smelly armpits. It’s the bacteria that breaks down the protein in the sweat to release a pungent odor. Don’t worry we have a few home remedies for smelly armpits that you might want to try to get rid of the underarm smell.

Use rock salt

Put some rock salt in a bucket full of lukewarm water. Mix well till it dissolves and then take shower. It has cleansing properties and also eliminates extra sweat.

Spray apple cider vinegar

Take 1 cup of apple cider vinegar and mix it with 1/2 a half of cup of water. Put it in a spray bottle and use it every night on your underarms before sleeping. Wash it with lukewarm water in the morning.

Use potato

Cut thin slices of potato and rub it on your underarms for 30 minutes. Wash it with water and your underarm smell will fade away.

Apply baking soda with lemon

Take two tablespoon baking soda and mix it with one tablespoon lemon juice. Make a paste. Massage the mixture on your underarms for 10 minutes in a circular motion. Wash off with water.

Use tomato juice

Mix tomato juice with lemon juice. Apply the mixture for 10 minutes around your armpits and then wash it off with cold water.