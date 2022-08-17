Wanna Get Mirror Shiny Hair? Try These Remedies

New Delhi: If your hair is looking dull, lacklustre, or generally a bit ‘meh,’ follow these tips to get glossy locks. Here we’ll show you how to get shiny hair in three simple steps – and it all starts in the shower.

Brush Your Hair:

Brushing your hair at least twice or thrice a day helps improve blood circulation. It also helps the nutrients to reach the hair follicles. This makes your hair healthier and shinier.

Use An Oil Treatment:

An oil treatment works well for dull, rough, and shiny hair. Oil helps retain moisture and makes hair soft and shiny. Use coconut or almond oils twice a week. Massage it over your scalp in a circular motion. Leave it on for 30-45 minutes and rinse.

Use A Hair Mask:

Applying a hair mask at least once a week can do wonders for your hair. A hair softening, hydrating, and nourishing mask can improve your hair shine. You can use ingredients from your kitchen (more about it later) or buy a hair mask.

Change Your Shampoo:

Are you using the right shampoo for your hair? Different shampoo formulations suit different hair types. Using an oil-controlling shampoo on rough and dry hair can turn it frizzy and your hair may suffer if you use a shampoo that does not suit its type. Try changing your shampoo and see if your hair responds well to it.

Use Warm And Cold Water:

Using only warm water can make your hair dry while using only cold water can make your hair stiff. But using lukewarm water to shampoo your hair and cold water for the final rinse can soften hair and enhance its shine. Lukewarm water opens up the cuticles and washes away the dirt. Coldwater (water at room temperature) closes the cuticles, seals hair moisture, and prevents frizz.

Avoid Frequently Heat Styling:

Frequently using a blow dryer, straightener, or curling iron can make your hair extremely dry and strip away the natural shine. Avoid heat styling too frequently. You may instead use heat-free styling like curling rollers. Keratin treatments could also be a good option.