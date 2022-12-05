Wanna Gain Weight Quickly? Consume These Healthy Foods

New Delhi: Are you trying to gain weight and need healthy tips and solutions? The best weight gain foods that will help you prepare for a sport. We’ve included healthy and tasty choices for your diet plan and sports nutrition!

Rice

Rice is a very filling and healthy option to gain weight. It is packed with nutrients and carbs that can facilitate the weight gain process. It has a good amount of healthy calories, and the best part is that it keeps you full for a longer time. It’s a staple food for millions of Indians and can be found in almost every other household.

Bananas

Bananas are major one of the best food to increase weight, these are filled with minerals and are packed with carbs and calories. You could eat around 4-5 ripe bananas a day for healthy and faster weight gain. This fruit also gives you energy and has a rich taste. They can also speed the body’s metabolism and aids in digestion.

Potatoes

Potatoes have a rich and creamy texture and can be cooked in various ways. It is loaded with nutrients and carbohydrates. They have an excellent flavour profile and complement many types of dishes. It can be used both as a main dish as well as a side dish.

Whole Eggs

Whole eggs are a yummy, nutritious, and healthy food to gain weight. It is a versatile food and can be prepared in many different ways. It contains protein in large amounts along with essential vitamins. Eggs are one of the most popular foods to help gain weight.

Dried Fruits

Nothing screams nutrition as dry fruits do! Dry fruits like cashews, peanuts, raisins, and almonds are excellent weight gain options and a healthy option for every time you’re hungry. It keeps you full and provides nutrition to the body along with healthy fats.