Wanna Add Volume To Your Hair? Try These Home Remedies

New Delhi: With the changing season hair fall becomes a problem for many. So, here are some easy and natural ways to increase the volume of your hair.

Oiling:

It is important to oil your hair at regular intervals to boost healthy hair growth. Oiling helps in better blood circulation in the scalp which in turn stimulates the roots for better and fuller hair. Opt for oil massages with the evergreen coconut oil or the popular Jamaican black castor oil to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall.

Trimming:

Getting rid of split-ends improves hair density. Trimming helps in containing further damage to hair strands due to the presence of split-ends

De-stressing:

In addition to having a negative impact on your overall well-being, stress causes hair fall. Keep it under control by engaging in healthy physical activities and yoga.

Fenugreek Seeds:

Commonly known as methi seeds, they are one of the most popular ingredients to grow fuller hair. These seeds are rich in vitamin C and also condition the hair. How to use: Soak a small bowl of these seeds overnight. Grind them into a medium-thick paste. Apply this paste to the scalp and hair strands and wait for 30 mins before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Aloe Vera:

It is an age-old ingredient that provides hydration to your hair and is a perfect companion for hair health. How to use: Take 3 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel and apply it to the scalp and the lengths of your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off with mild shampoo.