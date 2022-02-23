Colombo: Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against India after failing to recover from Covid-19.

Hasaranga was diagnosed with Covid-19 a week ago during the Australia series and he has returned positive in the latest test too.

He was one of the three members of the visiting Sri Lanka team in Australia to test positive following the cases of Kusal Mendis and Binura Fernando and did not feature in the last three fixtures of the five-match series, which Sri Lanka lost 1-4. He returned with figures of 3/38 and 2/33 in those games.

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Selection Committee selected the following T20I squad to take part in the upcoming 03 match T20I series with India.

1st game of the 03 match series will take place on the 24th of February at Lucknow.