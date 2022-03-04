VV Yadav given additional charge of Odisha works dept as Dr. Krishan Kumar relieved for central deputation

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday assigned 1996-batch IAS officer Vir Vikram Yadav with additional charge as Principal Secretary of Works Department as Dr. Krishan Kumar will be going on Central deputation from 7th March, 2022

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department of Odisha on Friday notified that 2002-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer Dr. Krishan Kumar is relieved from the state government from 7th March, 2022 to enable him to join as Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry for a tenure of five years.

“In pursuance of Order No. 33/03/2022-E0(SM-0 dated 23.02.2022 of the Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, Dr. Krishan Kumar, IAS (OD:2002), at present Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Works Department with additional charge of Chief Administrator, SJTA, Puri and Chairman, Puri-Konark Development Authority is relieved from the State Government w.e.f. 07.03.2022(AN) to enable him to join his new assignment in Government of India as Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry for a tenure of five years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.,” the notification read.

On the other hand, 1996-batch IAS officer Vir Vikram Yadav, who is currently the Principal Secretary to Government, F.S. & C.W. Department, has been assigned to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Works Department.

Yadav also holds additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Co-operation Department, Member Secretary, Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes, Chairman, OSWC and Commissioner, Trade Promotion and Investment, 0/o CRC, New Delhi.