Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Display And 100W Speaker Launched, Know Features

New Delhi: Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series has been launched in India. The new high-end luxury smart TV lineup is available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch bezel-less display sizes. These smart TVs are equipped with 100W Armani Gold 4.1 channel sound system. The launch of the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series comes two years after the launch of the Vu Masterpiece 85-inch QLED TV in India.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV worth in India, availability

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV worth in India is ready at Rs. 74,999 for the 55-inch mannequin, whereas the 65-inch model, is priced at Rs. 99,999. Meanwhile, the 75-inch Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV mannequin is priced at Rs. 1,79,999. The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV sequence shall be obtainable for buy by way of Amazon and on Vustore.com, in line with Vu.

Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Features

The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV features a 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) QLED display. It has a peak brightness of 800 nits with a 120Hz refresh rate. This smart TV is available in 55 inch, 65 inch and 75-inch sizes. All the TVs in this series come with HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision IQ and have 10-bit colour support. The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV has 100W speakers with 4.1-channels. These TVs support Dolby Atmos.

These TVs have quad-core processors. Although its exact information has not been given. These are paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The Smart TV series runs Google’s Android TV operating system and all three models support Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play and Spotify, along with Google Play, Google Assistant and Chromecast. According to the company, all three of its models offer less lag during gaming and come with AMD FreeSync support.

Talking about connectivity options, the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV series has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5, Ethernet port, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, one 3.5mm audio jack. This TV series comes with Bluetooth / IR remote with English and Hindi Google Assistant voice commands. It also has an ambient light sensor.