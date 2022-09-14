Vu Glo LED TV With Google TV UI, 104W Subwoofer Speaker Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vu Glo LED television series has been launched in India. The Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD HDR TV range is available in three sizes – 50, 55, and 65 inches – and supports HDR up to the Dolby Vision format on the Ultra-HD (3840×2160-pixel) display panels. Here is all the information on the specifications, features, and price of the Vu Glo LED TV.

Vu Glo LED TV price in India

The 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch Vu Glo LED TV variants are priced at Rs 35,999, Rs 40,999, and Rs 60,999. It is available for purchase through Flipkart. Customers can benefit from a Rs 2,000 instant discount by availing of the Glo LED TV via HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Vu Glo LED TV Series specifications and features

As mentioned, all televisions in the Vu Glo LED TV series to have Ultra-HD LED screens, although Vu terms the display as a ‘Glo’ panel. This is said to include proprietary technology and improvements to the picture, with a dedicated AI Glo picture processor. The television has a rated brightness of 400 nits, and a sound system that has a built-in subwoofer with a rated output of 104W.

The television range runs on Android TV software, with the new and improved Google TV user interface on top. Vu joins a handful of brands offering products with the Google TV user interface in India, which offers significantly improved performance and features over the older stock Android TV UI.

The Vu Glo LED TV has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for apps and app data, along with features such as hands-free Google Assistant access, an Advanced Cricket Mode to optimise the viewing experience for cricket, and an ambient light sensor to adjust brightness according to the light in the viewing room. There is also support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 high dynamic range formats, as well as gaming features such as variable refresh rate and auto low-latency mode.