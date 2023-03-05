VSSUT Student Chinmayee’s Death Due To Drowning: Sambalpur SP

Sambalpur: Chinmayee Priyadharini Sahu, a former student of Burla VSSUT, died due to drowning, informed Sambalpur SP B. Gangadhar quoting the post mortem report of the student.

However, it is still unclear whether it was suicide or murder. The SP said investigation is continuing in this regard.

On the other hand, police have questioned Chinmayee’s family members to gather extra information. Chinmayee’s parents, sister and relatives today reached the office of SDPO at Burla.

Family members have been interrogated to get more information during the investigation, the SP said. More than 30 people including some students of the university were also quizzed. A local eatery owner was also questioned as Chinmayee and her friend had taken their lunch in the eatery which was situated in short distance from the Power Channel.

The police got some information from the eatery owner.

The lie detection report of Chinmayee’s friends will come tomorrow, the SP said.

Notably, the former student of VSSUT Chinmayee had gone to the varsity to attend the convocation ceremony. On the same day, she died after falling off the Burla power channel bridge. Her dead body was recovered from the water body in the next day. Her parents lodged a police complaint alleging murder.