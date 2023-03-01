VSSUT Student Body Found From Burla Power Channel

Sambalpur: The body of VSSUT (Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology) student Chinmayee Priyadarshini Sahoo who went missing after jumping off the Burla Power channel bridge, was found in the morning from the water body.

The fire service personnel fished out the body from the power channel 12 hours after the incident. The body has also been identified, police said.

Burla SDPO Satyabrat Das said no FIR has been lodged from her family. “We will launch investigation if any written complaint is filed,” he added.

“We received a complaint from the varsity authorities lastnight following which we immediately sent fire brigade team which lunched rescue operation. The body was found in the morning and we have also identified it,” Das said.

The reason behind her extreme step is unclear. However, police detained a youth who was also a former student of the university. He is being questioned. Police said the youth had a verbal duel with the girl on the fateful day.

Chinmayee had come to the varsity on Tuesday to attend the convocation ceremony and receive her certificate.

Bansidhar Majhi, VSSUT Vice Chancellor said that varsity authorities had no information regarding the incident. “I got the message at around 10 pm on Tuesday. Immediately we informed the police. I also rushed to the spot. The fire services personnel today traced her body.”

She is a 2022 batch student and had come to the convocation function yesterday, Majhi added.

“Chinmayee was a very affable woman and a strong mentality person. As far as we know, she had no personal enmity with anyone,” her uncle said.