VSSUT Burla: Online Mode For Theory Classes Of Even Semester 2021

Sambalpur: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology at Burla will now conduct all theory classes of Even Semester 2021 of UG and PG Programmes through online mode.

“All theory classes of Even Semester-2021 of UG and PG Programmes will be conducted from April 17, 2021 through online mode as per the timetable available in the University website,” read an issued by the University.

Teachers have been requested to provide the online link to students with a copy to HOD, Dean (Academic Affairs) and Vice-Chancellor through official e-mail.