VSSUT Burla Hosts Rocketry Webinar Series in Collaboration with ISRO

Sambalpur: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), nestled in the foothills of Western Odisha, organized a dynamic event under the aegis of the Veer Surendra Sai Space Incubation Centre in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The event unfurled its curtains with an eco-conscious stride as a plantation drive set the tone for the day’s proceedings. The gathering included esteemed dignitaries such as Shri N Sudheer Kumar, Director CBPO, ISRO, Shri Nishant Kumar, Deputy Director CBPO, ISRO, Dr. MRK Menon, Project Mentor, ISRO and Shri Suresh Singh, Retd. Air Vice Marshal. The distinguished Vice Chancellor of VSSUT, Dr. Bansidhar Majhi, and Prof. Harish Kumar Sahoo, the Coordinator of VSSSIC from the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication, VSSUT, bestowed their scholarly presence to the occasion.

Following the green initiative, the Biju Patnaik E-learning Centre at VSSUT hosted a comprehensive seminar entitled “Rocketry and Space Programme and Demonstration of Agriculture and Surveillance Drones”. Industry stalwarts from promising drone startups like Aero Agro Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Global Aerospace, and Vihan Spacetech imparted their insights, culminating in an expansive discourse on the present and future landscape of space technology in Agriculture.

The event’s highlight was the Joint Management Committee discussion, an intellectual symposium that delved deep into the impending developments of VSLV, an indigenous satellite fabricated by students of VSSUT. The conversation stretched beyond its immediate scope, encapsulating the satellite’s future prospects and contributions to the nation’s scientific and technological canvas.

As the event reached its zenith, an enthralling drone show captivated the audience, orchestrated by the pioneering drone startups. The presentation vividly illuminated the possibilities of drone deployment for agricultural enhancement, igniting the imagination of the students present.

In the words of Dr. Bansidhar Majhi, “This event is emblematic of our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the realm of space technology. It encapsulates the spirit of our students, who are the torchbearers of India’s future in the cosmos.”

As the sun set on this memorable event, it left a trail of inspiration and anticipation for the myriad possibilities that lie ahead in the uncharted expanse of space technology.