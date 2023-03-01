VSSUT Student Death: Parents Allege Murder

Sambalpur: Hours after the body of VSSUT (Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology) student Chinmayi Priyadarshini Sahu was found from Burla power channel, her parents alleged it as a case of murder and more than one person is involved in the crime.

“She is so strong that she never takes such drastic step. She was killed by strangulation. It is not possible even by one person. There are some others involved in it,” her mother, who lodged a police complaint, told media.

Chinmayi was reported to have jumped off the power channel bridge on Tuesday night after attending the convocation ceremony.Her body was recovered today. The university authorities had lodged a missing complaint at Sambalpur police station.

Her family members alleged that there were bruises and strangulation mark on her throat. Her body also bears bruises and injury marks, her mother alleged.

She said that she spoke to Chinmayee at around 6 pm and she was about to board bus for Bhubaneswar at 9 pm. “We got a call regarding the incident at 9.30 pm” she said.

Her father, a doctor by profession, also echoed similar views. He said “My daughter used to say that suicide is the act of coward. So, she has not taken such extreme step. There is also no reason of committing suicide.”

Burla police launched an investigation into the allegation.

A youth of the same institution has been detained and questioned. The youth named Kirtiman had a relationship with the victim, sources said.