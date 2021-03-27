VP Venkaiah Naidu To Visit Odisha On April 2; Know What’s On His Agenda

Bhubaneswar: The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will visit Odisha on April 2.

As per the schedule, Naidu is scheduled to land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at 11.15 am on April 2 and will head straight to Raj Bhawan by road for lunch.

Later in the evening at around 5.20 pm, he will proceed to Cuttack to attend the 600 birth anniversary of Adikabi Sarala Das at the Sarala Bhawan and return to Raj Bhawan, where he will have a night halt.

The next day i.e. on April 3, Naidu is scheduled to attend the convocation of Utkal University as Chief Guest. He will return to Raj Bhawan for lunch and at around 4.40 pm the same day, he will return to New Delhi in a special flight of Indian Air Force (IAF) at around 5 pm.