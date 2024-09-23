New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will visit Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on September 25.

During his visit, the Vice President will preside over the inaugural session of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2024, where he will deliver the keynote address.

This is the 2nd edition of UPITS, which is set to take place from September 25-29, 2024. The event will showcase the trade and culture of Uttar Pradesh, and will also highlight Vietnam as the Partner Country. The first edition of UPITS was inaugurated by the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.