VP Jagdeep Dhankhar slams ‘certain NGOs’ on Kolkata murder case

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday lashed out at some non-government organisations (NGO) over their alleged silence on the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

“Certain NGOs who are on road for drop of an incident, drop of a hat, but they are in silence mode. We have to question them. Their silence is much worse than the culpable act of perpetrators of this heinous crime that happened on August 9 2024,” PTI quoted Dhankhar as saying at Rashtriya Military College Dehradun.

“Those who seek to play politics and brownie points, keep on writing letters to one another, are not responding to the call of their conscious,” he added.

This is not the first time when Dhankhar has spoken on the Kolkata murder case, which has triggered massive outrage across the nation.

On Friday, the vice president had described the incident as “painful”, calling for a deterrent ecosystem to punish the perpetrators for such crimes.