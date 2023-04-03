Voting Underway For Hindol & Atabira NACs

Bhubaneswar: Elections for two NACs in Odisha are underway on Monday. Voting is being held for Hindol NAC in the Dhenkanal district and Atabira NAC in the Bargarh district from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm.

A total of 9,863 voters are exercising their franchise in Hindol at 16 booths. Eight of these booths have been marked as sensitive, while four are marked as over-sensitive. In addition, there are two pink booths exclusively for women voters.

In Atabira NAC, 13,020 voters will choose the representative on Monday. Four candidates are in the fray for the post of NAC chairman, and 39 candidates are trying their luck for councillor posts.

Security has been beefed up in both of these regions for the election. The results will be published on April 5.