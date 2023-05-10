Voting under way for Jharsuguda bypoll

Jharsuguda: The polling for the by-election to Jharsuguda assembly constituency in Odisha began at 7 am on Wednesday amid tight security measures.

According to sources, a total of 2,21,070 voters including 1,10,320 male, 1,10,687 female and 63 third gender will exercise their franchise in 253 booths. The Polling will continue till 6 pm.

The May 10 bypoll to Odisha’s Jharsuguda seat, necessitated by the assassination of then health minister Naba Kishore Das earlier this year, will see a battle of debutants as the ruling BJD as well as the Congress and BJP have fielded first-time candidates.

While the BJD has fielded the slain minister’s daughter Dipali Das, the BJP candidate is the party’s former youth wing leader Tankadhar Tripathy. The Congress has put up Tarun Pandey, son of three-time Jharsuguda MLA Birendra Chandra Pandey.

Dipali is touted to be Das’s heir because of her presence in the political and administrative arenas in and around western Odisha, especially in Jharsuguda. She had accompanied her father during his election campaigns for years and regularly attended district development review meetings, along with public-connect tours and exercises.

Over 1,000 poll officials and an adequate number of security personnel, including seven companies of paramilitary forces, have been deployed to ensure a peaceful voting, sources informed.

CCTV cameras and deployment of micro-observers and central forces have been ensured in 106 booths identified as critical, besides 30 as demanded by various political parties.

Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said 19 platoons comprising around 570 police personnel, besides 100 officers, have been deployed.

Collector cum District Election Officer Aboli Sunil Naravane said this was the first time that webcasting was done in all 253 polling stations.

The by-election was necessitated following the murder of sitting MLA and the then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29.

Votes will be counted on May 13.

The bypoll holds significance as it is the last election before the Lok Sabha polls next year.