Voting for bypoll to Padampur assembly constituency begins

Bhubaneswar: The voting for the crucial bypoll to Padampur assembly constituency in Bargarh district began today amid tight security. Polling will continue till 4 pm.

The ruling BJD has fielded Barsha Singh Bariha, daughter of BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose demise necessitated the bypoll, while the BJP has fielded Pradip Purohit, a former MLA who had won the Assembly seat in 2014. The Congress has nominated senior party leader Satya Bhusan Sahu, also a former MLA of the constituency.

Altogether 2,57,474 voters (1,29,497 male and 1,27,565 female voters) are expected to exercise their franchise at 319 booths. Counting of votes will be done on December 8.

The poll day is being declared as paid holiday for all government employees as well as private employees who are voters in the constituency.