Voting For Attabira, Hindol NACs Ends Peacefully

Bhubaneswar: Voting for elections to Hindol and Attabira Notified Area Councils (NACs) in Dhenkanal and Bargarh districts respectively went off smoothly with no untoward incidents, according State Election Commission.

As many 53 candidates are in fray for 16 wards of Hindol NAC. Similarly 43 nominees are contesting in 12-ward Attabira.

As per the reports of the Commission, the Hindol NAC recorded a voter turnout of 88 per cent, while Atabira saw 74 per cent voter turnout.

The counting of votes will take place on April 5.

The Commission had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections in both the urban bodies. Drinking water facility,make-shift shed were arranged at all polling stations in view of scorching heat.

The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. Officials managing booth include a presiding officer, four polling officers and a security personnel.

No untoward incident like booth capturing and rigging has been reported from anywhere in two civic bodies, Election Commission informed.