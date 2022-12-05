Voting Begins For Gujarat 2nd Phase

Gandhinagar: Polling in the second and final phase has begun for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat. Gujarat votes in the second phase of assembly elections in 93 constituencies, covering the state’s central and northern regions, including the biggest city Ahmedabad and capital Gandhinagar, will go to polls.

Voting is also being held in by-elections to six assembly seats in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party is locked in a high-voltage contest with the BJP.

Gujarat votes on Monday, December 5, in the second and final phase of polling for a crucial election that has assumed an uncanny suspense after a tepid turnout of 63.31% in the first round for 89 seats, which was 5% lower than in 2017. This, despite 2022 seeing a high-voltage campaign in a three-cornered fight.

The turnout fell short of the aggressive campaign of the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and of new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is largely responsible for creating a third corner in a state known for its bipolar nature. The traditional opposition party Congress, meanwhile, had adopted a low-profile door-to-door campaign approach.