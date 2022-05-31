Voting begins for bypoll to Brajrajnagar assembly seat

Jharsuguda: Voting for bypoll to the Brajrajnagar assembly constituency in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district began today at 7 am. The process is scheduled to continue till 6 pm.

As many as 2,14,878 voters will exercise their franchise at 279 booths in the constituency. The counting of votes will take place on June 3.

While 60 booths have been identified as sensitive, there are five pink booths where only women polling agents have been engaged.

Similarly, webcasting is being held at 50% of the booths.

Around 1000 police officials and 3 companies of CAPF have been deployed at various booths for ensuring free and fair voting and to avoid untoward incident.

In a bid to wrest the Brajrajnagar Assembly seat from BJD, the BJP and Congress went all guns blazing to woo voters during campaigning which came to an end on Sunday.