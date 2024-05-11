Voter Turnout Of 65.68% Recorded In Phase-3 Of General Elections 2024
New Delhi: In continuation of ECI’s two Press notes dated 07.05.2024 and Press Notes dated
08.05.2024, Voter turnout of 65.68% has been recorded in phase-3 for 93 PCs in the ongoing General Elections 2024. The gender-wise voter turnout figures for Phase 3 are given below:
Phase Male Turnout Female turnout Third gender turnout Overall turnout
Phase 3 66.89% 64.41% 25.2% 65.68%
It is pertinent to mention that repoll at two polling stations in Bihar and four polling stations in Madhya Pradesh in phase 3 are also concluded. PC and AC-wise data is also available on the voter turnout app. Copy of Form 17C is also provided for every Polling Station in a Constituency to candidates through their
polling agents.
Actual data of Form 17 C shall prevail which is already shared with candidates. Final turnout will only be available post-counting with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total vote count. Postal Ballots include Postal Ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and Voters on Election Duty. Daily accounts of such Postal ballots received, as per Statutory provisions are given to all candidates.
Comments are closed.