Volleyball Coach Rajesh Tiwari Found Dead Inside Hotel Room

Bhubaneswar: Mystery shrouded the death of the Railway team’s volleyball coach whose body was found inside a room of a guest house in Infocity area of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Tiwari, a resident of Bhopal.

Tiwari reportedly came to the Odisha Capital with the team for the 69th Senior National Volleyball Championship and was staying at a guest house.

As per available information, the players went to the guest house yesterday morning to fetch for the coach who did not come to the practice session. However, Tiwari did not open the door even after repeated knocks.

With no other options left, they informed the Infocity police.

The cops broke open the door and found the body of Tiwari hanging from a ceiling fan in the room. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. Further investigation by police was underway.

Meanwhile, the exact circumstances that led to Tiwari’s death remained unknown. It is being suspected that he died by suicide over family dispute.