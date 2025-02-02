Volkswagen has filed a lawsuit against Indian authorities to challenge a $1.4 billion tax demand.

The company argues that the tax demand is contradictory to India’s import taxation rules for car parts and could negatively impact its business plans and investments in India.

The dispute centres around Volkswagen’s strategy of importing car parts in a way that allegedly allowed them to pay lower taxes.

Indian authorities alleged Volkswagen imported “almost the entire” car in unassembled condition – which attracts a 30-35% tax applicable on CKDs, or completely knocked down units, but evaded the levies by misclassifying them as “individual parts” coming in separate shipments, paying just a 5-15% levy.

Volkswagen India had kept the Indian government informed of its “part-by-part import” model and received clarifications in its support in 2011, the company says in the court challenge.

The tax notice is “in complete contradiction of the position held by the government … (and) places at peril the very foundation of faith and trust that foreign investors would desire to have in the actions and assurances” of the administration, the Jan. 29 court filing states.

The Indian finance ministry and the customs official who issued the demand order did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Volkswagen’s India unit said in a statement it is using all legal remedies as it cooperates with authorities and remains committed to ensuring “full compliance” with all global and local laws.