Volkswagen India showcases its much-awaited SUVW ‘Taigun’

Hyderabad: Enabling customers to experience the Taigun, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India organises an exclusive preview of its much-awaited SUVW in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is the fourth city in the Southern market and Mumbai the fifth city, to host the exclusive preview after the successful completion of Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore. To be followed by Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh. The Volkswagen Taigun is the brands’ much-anticipated SUVW that will be launched in India on 23rd September 2021, right at the heart of the festive season.

During the exclusive preview, prospective customers will get the opportunity to experience the Volkswagen Taigun firsthand, along with the brands’ recently activated 360-degree visualizer. The 360-degree visualizer enables customers to view the features of the Taigun at the comfort of their homes via digitally connected devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops or desktops. In addition, customers can also seek information on the accessories that will be available on the Taigun. Giving them the opportunity beforehand to understand how well the Taigun can suit their lifestyle requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Southern market is extremely important for Volkswagen and we are happy to host our exclusive preview in the IT hub – Hyderabad. The State contributes significantly towards our sales in India. We are excited to showcase the much-awaited SUVW, the Taigun and give them the opportunity to experience the brand’s new offering before the national launch on 23rd September.”

Volkswagen India has been relentlessly working towards enhancing its value proposition and customer experience. The brand over the last couple of months has been strengthening its network presence along with the implementation of its new brand design and logo across its dealerships in India. The new design language represents the brands’ vibrant, modern, innovative, digitized and humane outlook. Customers can visit our PPS Motors and Mody Auto dealerships to experience the ‘New Volkswagen’.

To further enhance customer experience, Volkswagen has invested in the development of digitalized initiatives that increase accessibility towards the brand. Under its Sarvottam 2.0 program, the brand has identified over 40 solutions along the customer journey that would simplify processes, through digitalization and people development, offering an improved customer connect basis evolving preferences. Some of the solutions under the program include – 360-degree visualizer, Test drive scheduler, Service Cam, WhatsApp for business, Paperless documentation, Car Health Report and a lot more.

All of the above initiatives will further amplify the experience of owning a Volkswagen Taigun. The carline boasts of a charismatic design language with striking exteriors, premium interiors including a digital cockpit, and 40+ safety features. The Taigun retains the brands’ core DNA of superior build quality, safety and a fun-to-drive experience. It is powered by globally renowned TSI technology of Volkswagen and will be available with two engine options: 1.5L TSI mated to 7-speed DSG and 6-speed manual transmission and 1.0L TSI engine mated to a 6-speed automatic and manual transmission.