Volker Turk appointed new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Volker Turk of Austria as the next United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, following approval by the General Assembly.

“Turk has devoted his long and distinguished career to advancing universal human rights, notably the international protection of some of the world’s most vulnerable people – refugees and Stateless persons,” the UN chief said in a statement.

The new High Commissioner is currently coordinating global policy work as an Under-Secretary-General in the UN’s Executive Office.

“Deeply honoured to be appointed @UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. I feel a deep sense of responsibility and will give it my all to advance the promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for everyone, everywhere,” Turk tweeted.

He also ensures UN system-wide coordination in the follow-up to the Secretary-General’s “Call to Action for Human Rights” and his report, Our Common Agenda, which sets out a vision to tackle the world’s interconnected challenges on foundations of trust, solidarity and human rights.

From 2019 to 2021, Turk served as Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Coordination in the UN chief’s Executive Office.

Previously, he was the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at UN refugees, UNHCR, in Geneva where he played a key role in the development of the landmark Global Compact on Refugees.

Over the course of his career, the newly appointed human rights chief held a number of key positions, including at UNHCR headquarters where he served from 2009 to 2015 as Director of the Division of International Protection; from 2008 to 2009 as Director of Organizational Development and Management; and from 2000 to 2004 as Chief of Section, Protection Policy and Legal Advice.

Turk also served UNHCR around the world including as Representative in Malaysia; Assistant Chief of Mission in Kosovo and in Bosnia and Herzegovina, respectively; and Regional Protection Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and in Kuwait.