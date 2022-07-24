Volcano Erupts On Japanese Island Kyushu

Tokyo: A volcano on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu has erupted, spewing ash and rocks, and sending black smoke billowing high into the air.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns, but residents were advised to evacuate on Sunday evening.

Sakurajima volcano, which is located on the southern tip of Kyushu near the city of Kagoshima, erupted at about 8:05pm (11:05 GMT) on. Sunday, blowing off large rocks as far as 2.5km (15.5 miles) away in the southern prefecture of the city, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Footage on Japan’s NHK public television showed orange flames flashing near the crater. The eruption alert level has been raised to five, the highest, with some areas advised to evacuate, it added.

The agency said about 120 residents in two towns were advised to leave their homes, and warned of falling volcanic rocks in areas within 3km (1.9 miles) of the crater and the possible flow of lava, ash and searing gas within 2km (1.2 miles).

“We will put the people’s lives first and do our utmost to assess the situation and respond to any emergency,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters.