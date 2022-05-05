Volatile Tomato Prices Burning Hole In Pockets

Bhubaneswar: Prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes are burning a hole in the pockets of denizens of the state capital city, Bhubaneswar.

Tomato, which is considered the poor man’s staple food and was sold at Rs 18 to 20 per kg, costs over Rs 70 per Kg. Customers are further worried that the price of tomatoes may also cross the Rs 100 mark soon as the vendors have said that the short supply due to a lack of local production has led to the sharp rise in prices.

Notably, the people in Odisha faced a lot of inconvenience following the rise in the prices of lemons last month. The retail prices of lemons have nearly doubled in Odisha markets during the first week of April.

The State has been the 6 largest producer of lemons in the country for the last four consecutive years.