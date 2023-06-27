“Voice Your Grievances To My Private Secy”: Pandian Plays CM Naveen’s Audio Message

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in an audio message to people at a public meeting in Barpali told them that they can voice their grievances to his private secretary V K Pandian.

Pandian who is also the 5T Department secretary played the audio message of the CM in the public meeting at Barpali in Bargarh district on Monday.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed the public over the phone and told them that he has sent Secretary (5T) and to give grievances to him,” an official release issued by the CMO said.

A large number of people attended the public grievance meeting despite heavy rains in Bargarh, the CMO release said, adding that Pandian visited Saranda 5T High School in Attabira Block and interacted with students and teachers present there regarding 5T High School Transformation initiative.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi two days ago had sought clarification from the chief minister on whether a secretary-level officer has been attending public meetings with his permission.

The opposition parties had alleged that the 2000 batch IAS officer was violating the All India Service Rules by attending public meetings.

The CM’s private secretary also interacted with the public at Ananda Kalyan Mandap, Attabira, Ram Chandi Kalyan Mandap, Attabira, Barapali Bargarh and heard their grievances.

Pandian thanked the public and mentioned that the chief minister has directed the administration to reach out to citizens.

Meanwhile, BJP Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari in a press conference in Bargarh on Monday said: “The functions and duties of constitutional posts like prime minister or chief minister could not be delegated to anyone.” He alleged that politicians like MLAs, MPs and ministers were reduced to zero while the bureaucrat had been ruling the state.

Pandian on Monday visited Bargarh district accompanied by special secretary to CM and Sports & Youth Services Secretary, R Vineel Krishna, Bargarh district collector Monisha Banerjee, SP Bargarh, Prahlad Sahai Meena and district-level officials.

During his visit, Pandian said that the cancer hospital in Bargarh will be completed by December and informed that the CM has approved 56 colleges and higher secondary schools to be taken under 5T Transformation at a cost of Rs 26.75 crore.