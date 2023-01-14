Vodafone To Make Biggest Job Cut To Rein In Costs: Reports

New Delhi: British multinational telecom firm Vodafone is planning to make its biggest job cut to rein in costs, reported the Financial Times (FT).

The report cited two people briefed on the discussions saying that the firm is looking to shed “several hundred jobs”, most of which are located at its London headquarters.

According to the report, this round of job cuts is going to be its biggest in five years as the telecoms group seeks to rein in costs and revive its stuttering performance.

Vodafone employs about 104,000 people globally and 9,400 people in the UK. The company has come under pressure after investors called for simplifying the business structure and decentralising its global operations.

However, it is not yet clear if this job cut will have an impact on the company’s Indian counterpart. In India, Vodafone operates with Idea under the brand name Vi.