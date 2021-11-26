Vladimir Putin To Visit India For Annual India-Russia Summit On Dec 6

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will come to India on December 6, 2021, to take part in the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit.

According to MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday, during the summit, the leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The summit will offer an opportunity to exchange views on regional multilateral and international issues of mutual interests. The visit will further provide an impetus to India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership,” Bagchi said.

Notably, the last India-Russia annual summit took place in 2019 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Vladivostok city in Russia.