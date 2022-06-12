Vkusno i tochka! Russia’s McDonald’s Have New Name

Moscow: Former McDonald’s restaurants in Russia have been renamed “Vkusno i tochka” (“Delicious. Full Stop”), the new owner said on Sunday ahead of their re-opening.

“The new name is Vkusno i tochka,” Oleg Paroyev, the director general of the new group, told a press conference in Moscow. Russian businessman Alexander Govor, who had been a licensee of the chain, bought it after McDonald’s announced in May it would sell its Russian portfolio of 850 restaurants.