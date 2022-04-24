VKareU to provide holistic home healthcare solutions at fingertip, to start operation from 30th April

Bhubaneswar: VkareU, a leading home healthcare service provider announced today about to start of operation in state of Odisha. With a vision to bring quality healthcare solutions at the fingertip of people, company today unveiled its futuristic logo which reflects its core values and ethos. Patients will access various essential healthcare services through VKareU mobile app on real time basis. Company has also announced that it will start operation in the state from 30th April 2022 .

Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way people look at healthcare issues with more people become aware and more conscious about health-related problem and look for early diagnosis to start treatment. Access to critical healthcare service for many still a critical issue in many areas with huge gap in delivery of quality service. But smartphone penetration and exponential rise in usage of internet open wonderful avenues to bridge this gap. Taking above aspects in mind, VKareU has started its journey to provide quality care quickly through technology intervention, and all are under one roof.

Odisha based VkareU has bouquets of services to deliver which includes doctor, nurse, physiotherapist and lab test with lab technician at home, sample collection, ambulance service, door step medicine delivery services to patient. It will leverage power of technology to provide all services at patient’s doorstep.

On this occasion, Mr Binod Agarwalla, Co-Founder & Director, VKareU said that, “We are delighted to announce start of our operation in state of Odisha. As a technology-based firm our mission is to provide complete healthcare delivery at doorstep where people realize that home-based healthcare is no longer a luxury but a necessity. We are confident that services which are available at our platform, many patients and their families will get immensely benefited who were otherwise mostly rely on thier fate.”

Company assures to prevent unnecessary visit to hospital of patient suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, neurological, post ICU, palliative care, orthopedic, respiratory, diabetes, and post-surgery. It will give a sense of relaxation to families who can go to work and simultaneously giving care to their loved one.

Radha Agarwal, Director, VKareU Said, Patient rest assured that only qualified medical professional will visit their house at the prefixed date and time. It will become helpful to save time of patients and his/her care takers and also save money on transport and consultation.

All stakeholders like patients and caretakers, healthcare worker, associates and community will get benefited through our services. Patients will get quality service at affordable price.

Healthcare professionals to get new job and utilize their time and skills. Associates will get better opportunity, stronger business, attractive growth market and long-term vision.

About VKareU:

We are providing technology platform in the form of mobile app. On one end medical service provider are there and other end patients/consumers are there. As & when required patient choose the service & send a request. On real time basis whoever health service provider is available in that radius accept the request & delivery the service.