Bhubaneswar: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Army chief general (retired) VK Singh and several others reacted strongly to the alleged torture of an Indian Army officer and “sexual assault” of his fiancée inside a police station in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha government and police are facing widespread criticism over the alleged misconduct by cops with the couple.

The Opposition leaders and several Army veterans slammed the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government over the incident, while chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said his government will take stringent action against the culprits.

This “heinous incident” is a shame on humanity, said Rahul Gandhi, with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying that the entire country is “shocked” over what had happened in the Bharatpur police station.

Former chief of the Army Staff VK Singh described it as “shameful and horrendous”.