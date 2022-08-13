Vivo Y77e 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has launched its latest Vivo Y77e 5G.The Vivo Y77e 5G packs Dimensity 810 processor, AMOLED display, and other premium features. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Vivo Y77e 5G Price and Specifications

Vivo has launched the Y77e 5G with multiple storage options in China. The phone’s 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 20,100). It also comes in two more storage options. The base model packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, whereas the top-tier storage option has 256GB of internal storage with 8GB of RAM. Vivo has not unveiled the pricing details of these two storage configurations.

The phone has been launched in Blue, Pink and Black colour options. The Y77e 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The same chipset is used in multiple smartphones in India, such as the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G, POCO M4 Pro 5G, etc.

Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery. The Y77e 5G also supports 18W fast charging out of the box. Vivo is offering support for storage expansion via a microSD card. Users can expand the memory up to 512GB. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, etc. It has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the back, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone also features an 8MP front camera.

At the front, the Y77e 5G sports a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate support and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Y77e 5G runs Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean out of the box in China. It weighs about 194 grams and measures 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm.