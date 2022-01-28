Vivo Y75 5G With Triple Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specs 

New Delhi: The Vivo Y75 5G has been launched in India. The handset features a flat design with rounded corners and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y75 5G Price in India

Vivo is selling the Y75 5G through its online store. The Vivo Y75 5G retails in one configuration – 8GB+128GB which is priced at Rs 21,990 in India. It comes in two colour options – Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy which is a gradient colour of Pink and Blue.

Vivo Y75 5G Features, Specifications

The specs of Vivo Y75 5G are known already thanks to the multiple leaks about the smartphone, but Vivo has now revealed all the specs of the device officially. The device has a flat frame with a side mounted fingerprint scanner on the side. It is 8.25mm thin and weighs approx 187 grams.

It flaunts a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and has a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. The Vivo Y75 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is paired with Mali G57 GPU for video and graphic duties. Along with 8GB of RAM, the Y75 5G has 4GB Virtual RAM support which uses internal storage for extra RAM.

The Y75 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the back, the phone houses a triple-camera setup that features a 50MP main sensor and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera. The rear camera support features such as Night mode, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro and Documents.

It boots on company’s own Android Skin, FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11. The phone comes with 5G connectivity and has an n78 5G band. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, USB Type-C, GPS, and FM.